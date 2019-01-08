Highway 30 in Clinton back open after overnight fire

Highway 30 in Clinton is back open this morning after an overnight fire.

Both eastbound and westbound traffic was shut down just after 12 a.m. to secure the area but has since reopened.

Fire officials say the fire started at Eastern Iowa Propane. They say when they got there, they found heavy flames in the cab of a truck in one of the buildings.

They were able to put the fire out quickly and before it got to any of the propane.

Clinton's battalion chief says the recent death of Clinton Fire Lt. Eric Hosette while battling a fire Saturday morning is weighing heavily on the firefighters, making them take extra precautions.

"The other day's call is fresh in everybody's mind. It's gonna be fresh in everyone's mind for a long time," he said. "Safety is always going to be our number one priority when we take on any incident."

The cause of the fire is still unknown.