A portion of a highway in Rock Island County will be closed to allow officials to start road work.

Officials with the Rock Island County Highway Department say County Highway F, (175th Street West) from 148th Avenue West to 173rd Avenue West will be closed to through traffic for road work.

Officials say the road will be closed on Monday, July 22 at 9 a.m and will remain closed until Friday, July 26 at 3 p.m.