Hillard family wants to break down barriers for deaf children

Sharing a common language with one's parents is something millions of Americans have never experienced.

“My parents didn't have a language they shared with me. They could hear and speak with my brother so I got left out a lot more than my brother did. And I didn't have that communication with my parents or that bond with my parents and my parents didn't understand what it was like to be deaf,” says Monica Hillard.

More than 90% of deaf children are born to hearing parents according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

Monica and Dirk were both born to hearing families. And together they have two children, who are both deaf. They say they feel happy that they can offer their Camilla and Sammy what they’re parents weren’t able to offer to them growing up.

While Monica and her husband Dirk both had very different childhoods and experiences. They both say that growing up as the only deaf child in their families was very isolating and frustrating

“There were several occasions when I would be very curious about what my family was doing and I would ask my mom 'what are you guys talking about? What are you laughing about? what is that thing over there?' And she would tell me 'well, I'll tell you later' or 'it's not important' or 'wait until I'm done and I'll fill you in.' And then she never would or when I remind her she would forget because it wasn't in the moment and that was something that happened so many times growing up ,” say Monica.

Researchers say babies can learn simple signs as young as five and half months old.

But that they may not have the hand control to sign back until they are about 8 months old. Equivalent spoken language milestones usually occur two to three months later.

Some studies suggest that children who learn to sign as babies develop a larger vocabulary, but after the child is around 3 years old, the communication advantage normalizes for all.

“There are a lot of professionals who think that if a deaf baby learns sign language it will inhibit their ability to learn to speak and lip-read. A lot of times parents are looking at professionals on what's going to help their child succeed. And there's a misconception among people that if you teach sign language that will become a barrier to learning English, to speak, lip read or read or write. but what actually is the case is having that first language of American Sign Language helps them learn English better in life,” says Monica.

Monica and Dirk had very different experiences at the school for the deaf that they each attended. Monica signed at the school for the deaf that she attended.

But Dirk says at the school for the deaf that he attended they were “forbidden to use sign language.”

“We had to use whatever residual hearing we had and were learn to speak for ourselves and learn to lip-read. And when I was 16 I went to a different school and I learned sign language there and that changed my entire world and just opened everything up for me,” says Dirk.

Dirk says because of the misinformation tied to learning sign language his experience is a common one for many. And that many deaf people he’s met who had similar experiences “have a lot of trauma from being denied language.”

But that's something Monica and Dirk’s children don't have to worry about.

Monica says that when she gave birth to Camilla and Sammy doctors came in to say they were ‘sorry’ that the children were deaf. Monica and Dirk says they were confused by the doctor’s reaction because there’s nothing wrong with being deaf.

“I feel like her (Camilla’s) experience is better because my parents didn’t have a language that we shared. And Camilla has that because her father and I are both deaf and we understand what the experience is like to grow up as a deaf person and to be a deaf person in a world where almost everybody else can hear and speak. That’s something that I'm really glad I can give my children that access that I didn't have. They can just ask a question in the moment and never be told 'wait and find out later,’” says Monica.

Dirk says his wife and kids offers a comfort he didn’t have growing up.

“I always look forward to coming home because I could come home and talk about my day without any struggle,” says Dirk.

And it's because of their unique family environment that they are working to help empower other deaf people in the quad cities with a sense of community.

“That's one of the reasons we set up the Deaf Club.

We are lucky enough to both be deaf and come home and let our hair down and communicate freely. But not a lot of deaf people do so we wanted to create that social space for people who don't have that home to come and do that with other deaf folks,” says Dirk.

Dirk and Monica says they're inspired by what they can provide for their children, to help break down barriers for other deaf children.