Hilltop Association looking to build momentum

The Hilltop Association is looking to build momentum for its business district in central Davenport.

The group held its annual meeting to discuss what needs to be done to move forward.

Among the ideas; tapping more opportunities with two colleges in the area, both Palmer College of Chiropractic and St. Ambrose University.

They also discussed parking and more development.

It was set up as a brainstorming session but it also served as the Hilltop District's annual meeting.