Hilltop Campus offers up office building as storage for businesses in need

The Hilltop Campus Village and U-Haul are both reaching out to those affected by the flooding.

Officials with the Hilltop said after speaking with business owners downtown directly affected by the flooding, they wanted to help. Officials say they are going to offer the Hilltop Campus Village's office building as storage for businesses impacted.

“After being downtown near Pershing Street last evening and talking to a couple of business owners, it seems the logical and neighborly thing to do” said Scott Tunnicliff, Executive Director of the Hilltop Campus Village district. “We don’t have a vast amount available, but are glad to make it available to those in need. Iowa Nice is more than a slogan, you know.”

Officials say other Hilltop Campus Village district businesses are being apprised of the opportunity to assist as well.