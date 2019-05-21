Hilltop's Hidden Treasures Fest held Saturday in Davenport

If you're in need of something to do this weekend the Hilltop Campus Village will be holding its Hilltop's Hidden Treasures Fest. The event will be on Saturday, May 25.

Activities will include the Zeke's Pirate Run at 9 a.m., a car show from 12 - 4 p.m. and more!

A full list of activities can be found at the Hilltop Campus Village's website, or posted below.

9 a.m. Zeke’s Pirate Run: A pirate-themed fun run on Main Street sponsored by Zeke’s Island Cafe

12-4 p.m.: Quad City Cruisers Car Show in the Greatest Grains parking lot behind the store at 16th and Harrison

3-8 p.m.: Free outdoor music at the JB Young Opportunity Center at Locust and Main St.

8 p.m.: Free outdoor showing of the 90’s Peter Pan retelling “Hook” at the JB Young Opportunity Center on a huge inflatable screen! Bring lawn chairs or a blanket and enjoy this family-friendly classic.