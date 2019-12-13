Hiring events for jobs at Thomson Prison

They're being called good jobs with good benefits for those who qualify.

A hiring event is being held Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 for the federal prison in Thomson, Illinois from 10:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m. another even will be held Tuesday, December 17 from 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m., at the AUSP Thomson Training Center, 1100 One Mile Road, Thomson.. Applicants should bring a resume and two forms of identification.

The prison is looking to fill more than 100 vacancies, many of them for corrections officers and medical staff, but we're told there are a variety of other positions available, as well.

Roughly 400 people are currently working at the prison housing 750 inmates.

The number of inmates is expected to grow to 1,000. That means the staff also needs to grow.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons website, applicants for correctional officer positions may be eligible for a 10-percent recruitment incentive; other positions may also have incentives available.

Federal regulations require employees to be under 37 years old when hired; however, exceptions are made for certain hard-to-fill positions and for eligible veterans. U.S. citizenship is also required. Candidates are subject to a drug test, physical examination and background investigation.

