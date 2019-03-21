Historic flooding takes over the Midwest

It’s finally spring but we’re still dealing with the after-effects of a brutal winter. Devastating floods have ravaged the Midwest, and this is just the beginning. Nebraska is one of the states hit the hardest so far and now that the waters are beginning to recede there, they’re getting a look at the impacts.

The National Guard dropped hay for livestock stranded by the high water but despite this, thousands have died, fields are ruined and this could all have an impact on the industry. Flood waters are now moving south and people are preparing with sandbags and HESCO barriers.

Government officials have been visiting some of the areas hit the hardest .J.B. Pritzker visited northern Illinois and warned the residents to stay prepared because there is more to come. Vice President Mike Pence visited a Red Cross shelter to greet victims and thank the volunteers. While there he also met with state officials to talk about the road to recovery, saying "To all the families that have seen their homes flooded, seen livestock lost, who've had their lives, their communities upset by these extraordinary floods and severe weather, our message is this: we're with you and the American people are going to stand with people across Nebraska, across Iowa, across all of the eight states that have been impacted by this severe weather and this flooding."

Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wisconsin have all declared states of emergency and at least three people have died from these floods. As the snow continues to melt and rivers rise, we have much more headed our way, in the weeks and months to come.

