Ho Sung Choi coming to 2019 John Deere Classic

The John Deere Classic announced it has offered a sponsor exemption to Ho Sung Choi. He is a self-taught South Korea native whose unorthodox “fisherman’s swing” has turned him into an Internet sensation.,

The 45-year-old won the 2018 Casio World Open on the Japan Golf Tour, one of four international victories.

“We think our fans will enjoy his unique style of play as well as his fun personality,” said tournament director Clair Peterson.

The John Deere Classic will be Choi’s second event on the PGA Tour and in the United States.

Choi’s fascinating personal story started with his boyhood in a seaside town where his father worked as a small fisherman and his mother a diver. He lost part of his thumb in an accident at a specialized fishing industry school, though the thumb later was reattached with skin from his stomach.

Choi didn’t take up golf until he was 19 while working a part-time job in a pro shop at a course in South Korea. Unable to afford lessons, he read golf instructional books and initially tried to imitate the swings of the game’s greats.

2019 John Deere Classic, July 8-14, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.