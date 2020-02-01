Hockey game shines light on Quad Citians affected by cancer

Quad City Storm played against the Peoria Rivermen at its Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Saturday.

Quad City Storm played against the Peoria Rivermen at its Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Saturday. (KWQC)

The players skated over painted ice with the names of Quad Citians’ loved ones who have fought or are fighting cancer.

One of the names on the ice belongs to Anita Brunson, a big Quad City Storm fan who is getting radiation treatment for breast cancer.

“Putting my name on the ice was one thing,” Brunson said. “Actually sitting in the stands and looking at it was a little overwhelming.”

Her name along with hundreds of others on the ice are part of an effort to bring awareness to cancer research.

All of the money raised during Hockey Fights Cancer Night will go towards the Trinity Cancer Center where Brunson gets treated.

“Everybody over at the cancer center is awesome,” she said. “If you have a question, they’ll answer it. If they don’t have an answer, they’ll find an answer for you. They’re always checking on you to make sure you’re okay.”

Robert Erickson, Trinity Regional Health System President and CEO, said every name on the ice has a story.

“It inspires us at Unity Point to take the very best care of people and to put our patients first,” Erickson said. “Someday it would be nice to have no names out there because we’ve done enough to wipe out cancer.”

The cancer center hopes to raise up to $25,000 after Saturday’s game.

The money raised will go towards treating Quad City cancer patients.