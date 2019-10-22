'Hold on to your babies': Victim's mother hopes for answers following Davenport shooting

A 23-year-old Moline man is fighting for his life after being shot in Davenport on Monday night.

According to the family of Jordan Lester, Lester was shot near 10th & Warren around 7:00 p.m. The shooting was one of two Monday night that left two different injured.

“It is unbearable,” Lester’s mother, Millie, told TV6’s Chris Carter.

Millie said her son is currently in the ICU after being shot one time in the chest while sitting in his car. She said the bullet nearly missed his heart, and the trauma was so severe that his spleen and gallbladder had to be removed.

"He has a long recovery and I am hoping that it makes him appreciate life and not be bitter about it.” Millie said. "A long recovery and hoping there are no infections”

Davenport Police have not said Jordan was the victim in one of the two shootings Monday night, but his family confirmed to TV6 he was. Millie said she has not been told if police have any suspects but she believes that someone knows something.

"Do the right thing,” she said. “I don't hate anybody. I never hated anybody”

Millie said she does not know why her son was shot, but right now it is not important to her. She wishes she could do more.

"You feel like you failed because you can't do anything and when you can do something, it is not the right thing that happens,” she said.

Millie is hoping for justice and is has a message to those who pulled the trigger.

“Think about what you did,” Millie said. “Think about the situation you put everyone in. Think about where you put your mother, your father, and everybody else that has to cover for you."

Millie said her son has had one surgery and is expected to have several more. He will likely be in the hospital for several weeks.

"He is alive,” Millie said. “I'm thankful for that. Hold on to your babies.”

Lester’s mother said his fiancé was also in the car with him when he was shot. She was not hurt.

The shooting that injured Lester was one of two that happened in Davenport Monday night. The other one took place just blocks away from where Lester was shot near 13th and Marquette. Police say they found a man with a gunshot there. He was taken to Genesis Hospitals and then moved to University of Iowa Hospitals. Police say he is in critical condition.

