Hold your giraffes, April’s about to give birth again - Watch it live

April the giraffe has the world on pins and needles once again.

The 17-year-old giraffe, who became a viral sensation two years ago when she gave birth to a calf named Tajiri, is expected to give birth to a new baby calf any hour now.

Animal Adventure Park, where April has lived since 2015, began its “Giraffe Watch 2019’ on the last day of February.

On Thursday the animal park tweeted she had “profoundly advanced” in the birthing process.

Of course, three days later, a livestream of her pen shows her still pacing around, seeming content to take however much time she needs.

“Fool me once…” Animal Adventure Park wrote on Facebook on Saturday.

Anticipation reached a frenzy during the 2017 birth, with hundreds of millions of people tuning in to the YouTube livestream over the course of weeks as they waited. More than a million people watched the live feed as she gave birth in, appropriately enough, April of that year.

As of Sunday afternoon more than 40,000 people were tuned into Animal Adventure Park’s livestream.

The park’s Saturday update said “without question we are there – it’s a matter of when.”

“All physical & behavioral signs indicate we are simply waiting for the big moment,” a Facebook post said. “The decision was made to apply extra bedding to the stall for the anticipated birth.”

