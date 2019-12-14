Holiday Carnival at the Illinois Iowa Center for Independent Living

The Illinois Iowa Center for Independent Living was packed with nearly 300 families that celebrated the

joy of the holidays. It's the Holiday Carnival that throws a party for children with disabilities and their family.

The annual event gives children the opportunity to make cookies and take pictures with Santa. Presents were given out to those who attended.

"We are pretty exhausted now, but it's actually fun doing it

and we have alot of good volunteers from the colleges, community organizations,

and so it's really a fun time for all of us," said Liz Sherwin the Executive Director.

The community came together in order to make this a successful event for these children.

Including this year's sponsers storage of America, Tyson Foods and The Doris and Victor Day Foundation.