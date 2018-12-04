Holiday Train rolls into several cities in the QCA

Big crowds gathered for a holiday tradition in the Quad City area Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. The Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train rolled into Davenport for a stop at Modern Woodmen Park.

The period train is decorated with lights and features a musical band. It is part of the railroad's efforts to raise money, food and awareness for local food banks​​ along the route. In Davenport, participants are asked to bring a food donation for the 24 food pantries operated by Churches United.

The train was scheduled to stop in Davenport at 1:45; Clinton at 4:30; Bellevue at 6:45 and Dubuque at 7:30 p.m. It made a stop in Muscatine earlier in the day.