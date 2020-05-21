Holiday Weekend Outlook - Milder, with occasional storms!

The unofficial start to summer will bring with it a more summery feel then we've had recently! Highs get back to the 80s with increasing humidity. As far as rain is concerned showers and thunderstorms will not dominate the weekend but there will be chances for them each of the three days! Many dry hours are likely and the best chances for rain will be as follows. On Saturday the morning hours look like they have the highest chance for rain. Into the afternoon the rain will shift north and many areas will be dry. Sunday the rain will most likely be limited to the late morning and early afternoon hours. Monday also brings a window during the late morning and early afternoon for rain, with more storms developing late in the evening. Now, you'll need to pay attention to the forecast because the timing of showers and thunderstorms is always variable form one day to the next. Keep peeking at the QC Weather App that you can download from KWQC absolutely free. By the way we've only hit 80 in the QC once, this year. That was back on April 7th! And, don't forget to remember our Vets this weekend. And, if you know one or more Thank them ALL for their service!