Holiday book drive for middle schoolers

Smart Intermediate school in Davenport is keeping their students busy over the holiday break through a book drive! They're asking for one book per student, hoping for at least 700 books. That way, each student will get a chance to pick one they're interested in. The organizers say this may be someone's first chance to pick a book for themselves and take it home.

"Some of the kids were like, 'oh, we get to keep this?' and we were like, 'yeah, this is for you. We got these books for you,'" said Rachel Spangenberg, an ESL teacher at Smart Intermediate.

The book drive for middle schoolers is giving them each their own book to pick from and something to do over winter break. Spangenberg said this will make a big difference for their time off. "A lot of them go home and it's just them. Their parents go to work and they're with their siblings and they need something to do. Not only that, but they need something -an escape. Something that was fun to do, something that was their choice."

This is a chance to show the 700 teenagers that they're cared for. "Some of our kids have hard lives. And I think they forget they come to school and school's hard for them, but we do care about them and we do really care that they're successful and they're happy and that's a good reminder for them. It makes us feel good to make them feel good," said Spangenberg.

The students were polled, asking what books they'd want to read. One genre was graphic novels - making classics like To Kill A Mockingbird more relatable for them. "It helps them reconnect with the [characters]. There's actually a lot of comprehension that goes into a graphic novel that people don't realize. They think kids are just looking at pictures," said Linda Smithson, a teacher-librarian for Smart Intermediate.

Smithson said the library is also working on expanding its collection of books written and featuring more diverse characters. "They're really interested in seeing books that reflect their neighborhoods and seeing characters they don't often see in books. And they really love to read about a diverse population and hear diverse voices."

To donate books, all you have to do is go to their facebook page

Facebook page, click on the Amazon link, and scroll through the books the students want! You can see their "priority" ranking and how many of each they're asking for. The school is giving the books away on Friday, December 20th, so they ask that you donate soon!

If they collect more than 700 books, they'll put the extras in their "bookstore" to reward students for positive behavior throughout the year.