Holiday hazards, even seasonal stress, lurk for your pets

Kids aren't the only ones excited for Santa-- pets can enjoy the holidays, too.

But with excitement can come stress for our four-legged friends.

"there's often a lot of commotion," says Dr. Kelly Baete at Baxter Veterinary Clinic.

She says the best way to decrease the pet stress is to get them moving.

"A tired dog is usually a more quiet and happier dog."

Curious cats may be drawn to Christmas trees, but decorations can be harmful. And poinsettias can lead to upset stomachs if pets eat them.

If you have these holiday plants in your home, make sure they are not in a location that your pet can reach.

As for Santa's cookies, Dr. Baete says, "definitely keep those treats up on the table and not down low like on the fireplace, or down low where they can get to it."

Check with your vet if your pet is stressed out this holiday season.

They may be able to prescribe a medication or supplement that could help reduce anxiety.

