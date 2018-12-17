Holiday recycling dos and don'ts

It's the season for waste, from gift wrap to decorations, the local landfill sees a bump in trash this time of the year.

But even if you're good about sorting, some holiday trash cannot be recycled. Megan Fox, a representative with the Waste Commission of Scott County says that's especially true for wrapping paper.

"Even though it's paper, it sounds like paper, tears like paper, but unfortunately, it has a plastic film that is on top of gift wrap paper which causes problems when you try to recycle the paper, said Fox.

Coated gift bags also cannot be recycled, but clean (no glitter) tissue paper can be recycled.

If you want to recycle your broken Christmas lights, they can be recycled, but don't put them in your bin. They need to be dropped off at the e-waste site. Check with youe city on the location.

