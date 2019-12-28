Holiday recycling: what you can and can't bring to the Scott County Recycling Center

Now that the holiday presents are unwrapped, it's time to clean up the mess. That means recycling is a must this time of year.

Now that the holiday presents are unwrapped, it's time to clean up the mess. That means recycling is a must this time of year. (KWQC)

The recycling elves are busy sorting through recyclable items. Different sorts of materials from Scott County are brought to the Scott County Recycling Center in Davenport.

"We see about 10 to 12 percent more materials here at our recycling facility due to the holidays."

The holidays bring cheer to people but more work for employees and the machines that must make sure each material goes to the right pile.

"Wrapping paper that's not recyclable comes in during the holiday season. We do see batteries that do land in the garbage cart or recycling cart. Those can become very dangerous in the collection and also going through our equipment," Megan Fox, communications coordinator for the center, said.

Those holiday decorations and lights also pose a problem.

What the center will take are those holiday boxes you got, as well as paper and containers.

And in this season of giving, recycling is not only good for the planet, but it also brings jobs.

"It actually is a big economic boost for us. It has generated jobs here in our Quad Cities area. It is overall better for our environment to keep those things out," Fox said.

There are a lot of items that are accepted, but some common items that people forget about that aren't accepted are plastic bags and Styrofoam.

If you are wondering what you can and can't recycle, head to the Scott County Recycling Center's website where they have a guide on holiday recycling.

The recycling center accepts materials from both Scott and Rock Island Counties.