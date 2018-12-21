Holiday travel expected to be record breaking this year

Holiday travel may take a little extra time this year. Weather conditions are clear through the Midwest for at least the next few days but holiday travel is expected to hit an all-time high and this could slow down your upcoming travel plans.

With more than a third of all American’s expected to travel this year, AAA says this will be a record-breaking holiday rush.

Upwards of 112-million will either fly, drive or take the train and this is the highest figure on record since AAA began tracking holiday travel 17 years ago. The majority of holiday travelers will be hitting the road so AAA says we should expect congested roadways and traffic. The silver lining is that prices are way down this year with the national average at just $2.36 a gallon.

For those flying, things may get a bit more complicated. With a winter storm moving up the East Coast over the next few days, we can expect some flight delays, and potentially even cancellations, at some of the busiest airports. A few airports to watch include Atlanta, Charlotte, Raleigh, and Orlando. Many of the flights departing from the Quad Cities Airport do make connections in Atlanta so we’ll keep a close eye on this over the next few days.

As usual, the best days to travel are Christmas Eve and Christmas day.

