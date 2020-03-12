Hollywood, Broadway brace for shutdown due to coronavirus

The entertainment industry is bracing for a potential shutdown in the coming weeks due to the coronavirus.

The business is predicated on drawing crowds to theaters, cinemas and concert venues.

But the virus has already forced the cancellation of all major imminent events on the calendar, including South by Southwest, CinemaCon, Coachella and television events like the NBA season.

Broadway theaters suspended performances through April 12.

On Thursday, California and some states were calling for bans of not just the largest events but also gatherings of more than 250 to help stymie the virus’ spread.

That put a new focus on multiplexes and smaller concert venues.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.