Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas dies at 103

Actor Kirk Douglas died Wednesday at the age of 103, his son Michael Douglas said in a statement posted to Instagram.

Michael Douglas talks with his father Kirk Douglas who died Wednesday at the age of 103. (Source: CNN)

“It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103,” read the statement. “Dad- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son.”

The elder Douglas is known for his roles in classics like “Spartacus," “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea” and “Champion.” He went on to produce and direct numerous films.

He suffered a stroke in 1996 but continued to work.

Born to poor immigrants, Douglas rose to fame in the 1950s and 1960s, earning three Academy Award nomination and an honorary Oscar in 1996.

