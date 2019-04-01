Home and vehicle hit by gunfire in Davenport Monday morning

A house and a car were hit by gunfire over the weekend in Davenport.

Police say they were called to the 1200 block of Brown Street on Monday just after 2:45 a.m. Upon arrival, police say they located shell casings in the alley and found one car and one home hit by gunfire.

No injuries have been reported at this time and there are no known witnesses.

Detectives are following up on the incident and no further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled "CityConnect Davenport, IA" or "CrimeReports by Motorola".