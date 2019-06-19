Home considered total loss after fire in Fort Madison

A home in Fort Madison has been considered a total loss after a fire on Monday.

Officials with the Fort Madison Fire Department said just before 2 p.m. on Monday they were called to the 1400 block of Avenue D for a report of a fire with the possibility of children inside the home. Upon arrival, crews made entry into the home with light smoke showing on the first floor and heavy smoke coming from the second floor.

Officials say once at the scene they were told no children were home at the time of the fire.

Due to the structure of the home, officials say it was difficult to get to the fire. They say the home is considered a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters remained on scene until 6:12 p.m. The responding crews were assisted by all available off duty personnel, the Fort Madison Police Department and Lee County Ambulance.