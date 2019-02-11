Home damaged after morning fire in Clinton; no injuries reported

An electrical issue is likely to blame after a home caught fire in Clinton on Saturday.

The Clinton Fire Department was called to the 1900 block of North 6th Street just before 11 a.m. on Saturday. Officials say upon arrival they did notice smoke coming from the back of the house, they also found smoke inside of the house.

Officials say the small fire was found on a first floor wall between the living room and kitchen area of the home. The fire was put out in a matter of minutes.

There were people inside the home when the fire had begun. Officials say they had working fire detectors and that was when the fire department was called. No one was injured in the fire.

The home was insured and officials say the damage is expected to be around $15,000. Officials say the cause of the fire is most likely an electrical problem.

The fire department was on scene for approximately two hours.

The Clinton Fire Department responded with one ladder company, two engine companies, two paramedic ambulances, one command vehicle and 12 personnel. The Fulton Fire Department was called for an RIT team. Alliant was called to shut off the electric and gas, and Iowa American Water was called to shut off the water. The Clinton Police Department also provided traffic control.