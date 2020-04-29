Home damaged after report of shots fired in Davenport

Police are investigating after shots were fired Wednesday morning in Davenport.

Police say just before 10 a.m. they responded to the area of Marquette and High Street for a report of shots being fired.

Officers searched the area and found shell casings in the 1200 block of West High Street.

Preliminary information shows multiple people were involved in a disturbance that resulted in shots being fired.

Police say a home in the 2000 block of Marquette Street was damaged following the gunfire.

No injuries have been reported.

Detectives are following up on the incident. No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.