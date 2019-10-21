Home evacuated after morning fire in Clinton

A home was evacuated early Monday morning in Clinton after fire officials responded to a fire. This happened just after 3:45 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 21.

Fire officials say they were called to the 800 block of North 3rd Street in Clinton for the fire. Officials say the fire was extinguished within 10 minutes.

People were inside the home at the time of the fire and they were evacuated before the fire department arrived.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and officials say there is approximately $25,000 in damages. It is not known if the property is insured.

No injuries were reported.

The Clinton Fire Department responded with one ladder company, two engine companies, two paramedic ambulances and the command vehicle. The Clinton Police Department assisted at the scene.