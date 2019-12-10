Home hit after shots fired early Tuesday morning in Davenport

Police are investigating after a report of shots being fired early Tuesday morning.

Police say just after 1:30 a.m,. police were called to the 2900 block of Highpoint Court in reference to shots being fired. Upon arrival, officers found a scene consisting of fired cartridges.

Police say one home was hit as a result of the gunfire.

No injuries were reported.

