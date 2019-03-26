Home hit by gunfire in Davenport early Tuesday morning

Just before 4 a.m. on Tuesday, March 26, police responded to 14th and Arlington Ave. for a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers found a house damaged by gunfire and shell casings in the middle of the intersection. No injuries were reported.

The Criminal Investigation Division is continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled "CityConnect Davenport, IA" or "CrimeReports by Motorola."