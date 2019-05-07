Home hit by gunfire in Davenport, police investigating

Police are investigating after a resident reported gunfire-related damage to their home in Davenport.

Police say on Tuesday, May 7, shortly after 3 a.m., officers were called to the area of 17th and Scott Street regarding a report of shots fired. Officers say callers only heard what was described as shots fired. Responding officers searched the area and were unable to find any damage.

Around 6:15 a.m., police were called to the 500 block of West 17th Street regarding a resident who said they had found a bullet that had hit their home. Officers searched the area and found casings.

Preliminary investigating showed the two incidents were related.

No injuries were reported and detectives are following up on the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled "CityConnect, IA" or "CrimeReports by Motorola".

