Home prices are going up again; survey shows it may be due to younger buyers

Home prices are going up again. Home price gains had been shrinking over the last year but the increases turned higher again this summer.

More than a quarter of the nation's largest generation said they were interested in buying a home in the next 12 months according to a survey conducted by Corelogic during the first half of this year.

Home prices were up almost four percent in July compared with July 2018, according to Corelogic.

Corelogic is now predicting an even larger 5.4 percent annual rise by July 2020.