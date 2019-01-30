Homeless advocates work to find shelter for hundreds sleeping outside during record-breaking cold

Recent record-breaking cold has homeless advocates worried.

"There are a lot of people out here who are freezing,” Carrie Kennedy with Saving the Perfect Stranger said.

It is estimated 400 to 600 people are homeless in the Quad Cities and a number of them are sleeping outside in the record-breaking temperature. Saving the Perfect Stranger is working to find them shelter. Kennedy and one other person spent much of Wednesday going to places throughout the Quad Cities where the homeless population will stay. TV6 went along with her where we met a woman by the name of Trista.

“Just trying to survive, eating, staying warm,” Trista said. “It is very difficult in there."

Trista, her husband and four dogs have been homeless since September. They’re sleeping in a camper with a tarp draped over it, exposing them to the cold.

I ended up with frostbite on my fingers last night,” Trista said.

During Trista’s encounter with Kennedy, she was given warm blankets, gloves, hats and a coat. Kennedy also made plea to Trista.

"Will you please go to a hotel we have on reserve?"

Kennedy’s mission started at Davenport’s Greyhound Station well before she encountered Trista. Kennedy handed out warm weather gear to about a dozen homeless men and women who were escaping the cold inside the station. With the help of a local church and Uber, Kennedy was able to secure them transportation to a shelter, or the doctor. In some cases, Kennedy’s presence was just a way to provide comfort to those down on their luck.

"Trust me,” Kennedy said to one man needing medical assistance. “Trust me. I am not going to put you in danger."

Anyone looking to escape the cold can visit one of the several warming shelters opened in varies locations around the Quad Cities.

