Homeless for the holidays: Rock Island County students lack resources during break

Several hygienic products line shelves of an old classroom at the Rock Island Regional Office of Education.

Rock Island County estimates 274 students currently experience homelessness. The products at the office are to serve the basic needs of these students.

"Anxiousness, they look worrisome, their hygiene wasn't the greatest, and they wear the same clothes. Those are all red flags,” says Jennifer Mayares-Soberanis, a truancy liaison for the Rock Island Regional Office of Education.

The RIROE works closely with school districts in the county to identify students experiencing homelessness. They work to provide students with services they need to continue their education despite financial struggles at home.

"Resources, food, toiletries, they can reach out to the regional office of education,” says Mayares-Soberanis.

Come the holiday season supporting these youth becomes more difficult. Daily contact with the students is no longer possible during the holiday break.

"You have students looking forward to winter break. And you have students that unfortunately, they don’t know what they're going to do, where they're going to go, what their dinner's going to look like if any,” says Mayares-Soberanis.

When school is out, the Regional Office of Education leans on community partners to help fill the gap in those services.

"Some of the school districts are partnering with Riverbend Food Bank,” says Mayares-Soberanis. “They are providing most of these families with food to kind of get them through these couple of days."

She says she’s seen an increase in the number of students identified as being in a homeless situation.

"I am certain there are more students. Way over 274 that are identified under the McKinney Vento. "

McKinney-Vento homeless assistance act is a federal mandate. It is meant to help homeless students within our county school districts.

Outside of school, finding housing is a big concern. Not all quad city shelters take families with children. Many of the ones that do are already full

"I think the need in our community each year is increasing, but there are many resources,” says Jen Howard-Polanchek with Project NOW in Rock Island.

“I would encourage those people that don’t have anyone or aren’t going home for the holidays to come through our doors. Talk to a caseworker if there are needs that aren't being met during this time."

Project NOW offers housing options for families with children and for young adults between the ages of 15 to 21.

Last year homelessness affected 1.3 million children in American public schools.

If you are looking for temporary or emergency shelter in the QCA. The Salvation Army can help.

