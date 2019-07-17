Homeless locals struggle to escape the heat at night while day centers are closed

The Quad Cities has several day centers for the homeless to stay at and cool off during this week’s excessive heat warning.

Director of Saving the Perfect Stranger Carrie Fisher is handing donations out to homeless locals during the excessive heat wave this week. (KWQC)

But when the sun goes down, the homeless have nowhere to escape the heat.

Unless the homeless are residents at these centers, they have no choice but to sleep outside.

Temperatures at night feel well over 80 degrees.

“The heat is terrible,” said Sonya Vaughn, who is homeless in Davenport. “I just don't want to be out here in the heat."

Carrie Kennedy is the Director of Saving the Perfect Stranger and helps the homeless.

She drives her car all over town, which has buckets full of donations from locals, and hands them out to the homeless.

Some of the items include granola bars, sandwiches and water.

But she says what she is doing can’t help the homeless to beat the heat at night when cooling spots and day centers are closed.

"When they shut down at 7 p.m. our homeless have nowhere to go,” said Kennedy.

“They can't go to day centers because they're shutting down the day centers. So they're physically forced to live out on the street during this hot weather."

Kennedy says at least the Davenport Metro is offering free rides during this excessive heat wave.

She’s also thankful that the Mayor of Davenport is providing portable toilets to the homeless this year.

But Kennedy says it’s still not enough for them to withstand the heat.

"How do we keep them hydrated? We provide coolers, frozen water. But from 7 p.m. until 9 a.m. when they can’t get into a day center because they don't open until 9 a.m. what do they do?"

Kennedy says there’s nothing the homeless can do, unless one of the centers or someone else opens up their building after hours.

“I'm sure we can get plenty of volunteers to stay there at the center. If they would open it up so they could stay there and they can use it as a cooling center and stay there at night.”

Kennedy says if you would like to help the homeless during the heat --- you can hand out waters, volunteer at day centers, or donate to Saving the Perfect Stranger.

