Homeowner hospitalized after house explosion in Jackson County

A house explosion in Jackson County Friday morning left one man with burn injuries.

Officials say at about 11:43 a.m., the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to the 39-hundred block of Highway 64 in Preston, Iowa for a house fire. Preston is about 30 minutes northwest of Clinton.

When deputies on arrived on scene along with numerous surrounding fire departments, the house was fully engulfed in flames.

Homeowner Danny Miller was the only one home at the time.

Deputies were able to speak with him before he was airlifted to Iowa City for burn injuries. He said the last thing he remembered before the explosion was lighting a candle.

Firefighters say a natural gas leak could be to blame.

The State of Iowa Fire Marshall is now investigating the fire.

The Clinton County Sheriff's Office, Preston Police Department, Preston Fire and Ambulance, Miles Fire Department, Maquoketa Fire Department, Jackson County Regional Health Ambulance, Sabula Fire Department, Springbrook Fire Department, Charlotte Fire Department, Goose Lake Fire Department and Air Care all also responded.