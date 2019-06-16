Homes damaged, power lines and trees knocked over following Saturday night tornado

Significant damage is being reported across southeastern Iowa and southwestern Illinois following a round of severe storms Saturday night.

The Louisa County, IA. Sheriff’s Office told TV6 that at least one home was destroyed near 260th Street and County Road 99 in rural Des Moines, Iowa County, near the Louisa Des Moines County lines. There are also several reports of power lines and trees down in the area of Pumping Station Road. TV6 viewers are also reporting damage in the Mediapolis area.

In Fulton County, Ill. the Emergency Management Agency says emergency crews on scene in Fairview where one home was damaged and several power lines and tress have been knocked down. The electric and gas companies have been called in assist.

There are no reports of anyone being hurt in any of the communities.

This is a developing story. TV6 has crews monitoring the situation and will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

