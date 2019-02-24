Homes flooded in Prophetstown, Ill. after ice jam forms on Rock River

Rising water is threatening three homes after an ice jam formed on the Rock River, according to the Whiteside County Sheriff, John Booker.

Booker said the homes are located just south of Moline Road on Highway 78. Booker said the river is quickly rising.

The Illinois Department of Transportation has closed a portion of Hwy. 78 because of rising waters.

Booker said evacuations have not been ordered but the homes near the ice jam are not accessible at this time. The sheriff's office is monitoring the situation and will provide updates as needed.

TV6 has a crew en route to Prophetstown and will update this story as we get more information.