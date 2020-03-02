Honor flight looking for more women vets for Washington D.C. trip

Honor Flight of the Quad Cities is looking for more women veterans to fill out applications for Honor Flight’s trips to Washington DC.

The organization takes veterans who have served during the Vietnam, Korean, or the second World War era for a free trip to see the memorials that were created in their honor. They want to encourage more women to apply.

TV6 spoke with Steve Garrington, Hub Director of Honor Flight many veterans didn’t think they were eligible.

“We want to encourage the women who were in service during that time” Garrington said. “ Some were nurses, some were technicians, some were officers. Whatever the role was. As long as they were in service during that era we would like them to sign up and say, ‘I want to go on Honor Flight’ and we would like to take them”.

As of today, there are about 20 women on the waiting list out of about 700 veterans who have signed up to go.

“We'll see if we can get a few more women to put their applications in that's the important point. Whenever they go we just want to make sure they're welcome and that they know we appreciate their service just as we do anyone else” said Garrington

While all veterans who served during those eras are encouraged to apply, Korean and second World War vets have priority.

If you know a veteran who is eligible you can download the application or donate to the cause at www.honorflightqc.org