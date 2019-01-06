Honoring a fellow firefighter, Davenport fire crews help cover Clinton shifts after death of Lt. Eric Hosette

At Davenport Fire station three, the mood is somber. Thin black lines cover the badges of the men and women who work in the firehouse.

“If we lose a fellow responder, we put a mourning band on to signify in remembrance and as a honoring of them,” Captain Brain Mohr told TV6 Saturday.

Mohr, and the men and women of station three, have spent hours mourning the loss of Clinton Firefighter Lt. Eric Hosette. The loss of a fellow brother brings a number of emotions to the surface. Sometimes they talk and other times they cry, but no matter the emotion, it is all done together.

“When something like this happens, it brings it up to the forefront and makes you think about it a little bit more,” Mohr said. “The fire department is a strong knit brother and sister, almost similar to a family is a good way to describe our relationship in the fire house.”

While they didn’t know Lt. Hosette, the loss is still hard.

“Unless you're in the fire service, there's a part of it that you will never understand and that's that comradery,” Mohr said “We're leaning on each other to get the job done that we need to get done and it's steeped in the tradition. When something happens this close, it really rocks you at home at that point.”

Members of the Davenport Fire Department are currently helping to cover shifts in the Clinton Fire Department, allowing Lt. Hosette’s colleague to mourn. Mohr said the department will also provide Honor Guard services to Lt. Hosette.

