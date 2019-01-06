Honoring a hero: Procession for fallen Clinton firefighter planned for Sunday afternoon

The state of Iowa is showing its support for fallen Clinton firefighter Lt. Eric Hosette.

A procession carrying the fallen hero is set to depart Ankeny at 1:00 Sunday and will travel I-80 back to Clinton.

Fire departments across Iowa will line bridges across the state as Lt. Hosette's body is transported back to Clinton. The Clinton fire department posted on Facebook its department would line 3rd Avenue South from 3rd to 4th Street.

