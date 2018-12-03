A week of services honoring former President George H.W. Bush begins Monday. He died late Friday night at 94 years old. There are several ceremonies this week with the first taking place on Monday in Washington D.C. after his body is transported there from Texas.

From there, his casket will be lifted into a motorcade to the U.S. Capitol. A second ceremony will take place there and an invitation-only funeral service will be held at Washington National Cathedral on Wednesday. Former President H.W. Bush’s funeral will be the 4th state funeral held there. All living former presidents, along with President Trump, will be there. There will also be about 2,500 invited guests.

Cathedral spokesperson, Kevin Eckstrom, shared some details about the event, "All the hymns were chosen by President Bush and the Bush family, the readings, the scriptures, so this is a very custom tailored even, what they wanted, and we're just happy to be able to execute it."

Those close to former President H.W. Bush are remembering him. Former Deputy Press Secretary to President H.W. Bush, Alixe Mattingly, recalls some of his best characteristics, "His humlility, his integrity and his character and his ability to relate to people."

James Baker, former Secretary of State, remembers his humor, "She went over and kissed him on the forehead. And she said, 'We really love you, Jefe. We love you very much.' He looked at her. He said, 'You'd better hurry up.'"

Former President George H.W. Bush will be laid to rest at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library in College Station, Texas next to his wife, Barbara.

We will continue to follow this closely for the next couple of days.