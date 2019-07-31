Hoops for Hope event unites East Moline community

The fourth annual Hoops for Hope event brought together the East Moline community and police department for an evening of fun at Hereford Park on Saturday.

The event’s goal was to originally unite the community with police to strengthen their relationship.

However, organizers said Hoops for Hope has turned into something much more over the years.

"It's grown to even more than the actual game,” said Kannon Burrage, Hoops for Hope organizer. “This year we are going to have school supplies for some kids, there is going to be food vendors and prizes, games, and contests. It's a really fun event just about giving back to the community and just continuing to unite the community as well."

While organizers said they’ve grown the event to be more about giving back to the community, they say it’s still important to remember how it all started.

"This is a narrative that challenges what I think a lot of people think when they think of cop and community,” said Tayvian Johnson, Hoops for Hope organizer. “I think people have their own perceptions and ideas in mind when they think about those things. And we're doing our best to try and change that.”

The East Moline Police Department has officers attend the event every year to have fun with the community.

“The goal of the police department and the community should be to work as one unit,” said East Moline Police Sergeant Tony Frankowski. “The community relies on the police department to protect and serve. And we in return rely on the community for their cooperation and their support.”

The Hoops for Hope organizers say they plan to continue running this event every year.

They said all the activities and giveaways were all possible thanks to many donations from businesses throughout the community.

