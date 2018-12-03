Hootie and the Blowfish coming to eastern Iowa with Barenaked Ladies

Hootie and the Blowfish are coming to the Great Jones County Fair on Friday, July 19, 2019.

The band is known for songs like "Hold My Hand," "Let Her Cry," and "Only Wanna Be With You."

Coming with Hootie and the Blowfish are the Barenaked Ladies. The Barenaked Ladies are known for their songs "One Week," "If I Had $1,000,000," and "Odds Are."

Tickets for the show are $73 for track and $63 for the amphitheater and bleacher seats.

Tickets go on sale at https://www.greatjonescountyfair.com/ on December 7 at 10 a.m.

If you can't make the show in July, Hootie and the Blowfish and the Barenaked ladies are also coming to the Iowa State Fair on August 18, 2019.