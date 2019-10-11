Hope's Bridal donates towards Breast Cancer Awareness Month

"For breast cancer awareness month with every crown and veil purchased by a bride - we're donating $50," said owner Diane.

Hope's Bridal donates money towards Breast Cancer Research for the Month of October

Diane's second location of hope's bridal located in East Village

is doing something a little special this month.

"...and for each bride's maid dress that's ordered this month,

we are donating $5."

The donations are going to the breast cancer research

foundation.

"So as a thank you to our customers and for all the women

out there that are fighting breast cancer, we are just passing it a little forward."

Having 3 daughters of her own

Diane is all about helping other women,

empowering them to look and feel beautiful about themselves on their special day.

"We are always aware of breast cancer, we are in a industry

that serves and cares for women and children, again I'm in this business because I love what we do."

Loving what she does and the inspiration behind why she would like

to give back.

"So my daughter, has a personal , a close friend, that has

gone through a lot of breast cancer and tough

breast cancer with two small children."

Dealing with several different personal scenarios.

"One of my favorite employees over time, we lost to breast cancer."

A loss that has given her the extra drive to thank her customers, give back to the community and stay hopeful that this money going back into research helps someone in need.

"Every woman in our world, every men and women

knows someone that's been touched by this disease

so it's just special to us to able to, I guess do a little bit back."

