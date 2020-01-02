Hospice centers ask that you volunteer as your New Year's resolution.

If you haven't made your new year's resolution yet, one hospice care center is asking you to take volunteering into consideration.

The holidays are when elderly homes need the most volunteers, and volunteering can help you too. "It's really fulfilling and I think they enjoy their time just reminiscing and having someone to spend some time with them," said Jill Venden, the volunteer coordinator for Hospice Compassus.

Hospice Compassus is looking for dozens of volunteers to help some in their time of need. Venden explained, "when you come to the end of life, they're just hoping to spend some quality time with someone. Someone who's not a doctor, someone who's not poking at them or asking them questions. Someone who they can spend a little time with."

The volunteers are all paired up with purpose. There are volunteers for veterans too. Venden said by having someone with a similar background to you, you may open up. "If veterans haven't had time to talk about their experience and you get another veteran and you speak the same language, it's just a good time for them to open up and talk about their time in service as they come to their end of life."

The interactions making a big difference: "I usually get a big smile and an 'absolutely' and 'thank you for coming'. Sometimes they're pleasantly confused and they might not remember you the next time," said Venden.

That's because about 75% of their clients face Alzheimer's or dementia. But with a few items from their past, it may help jog a memory. Venden said things like gardening gloves, kitchen sponges, measuring cups, can help someone remeber something from decades ago. "Sometimes they can recall years past but maybe not most recent times. Having texture or something to hold, it can brighten their day or make it a little less cloudy maybe."

Venden said volunteers can work as many or as few hours as you'd like, as long as you can help make a difference.

You can find the application and more information here.

The areas where they're looking for the most volunteers are near Tipton, West Liberty, Wilton, Muscatine, and Davenport.