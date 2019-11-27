Hospital cares for 12 sets of twins born around the same time

A Missouri hospital is on overdrive after a dozen twins were born around the same time.

Amanda Tollifer, one of 12 moms with twins at St. Luke's Hospital of Kansas City, hopes to bring her babies home by Christmas. (Source: KMBC via CNN)

All the precious little ones arrived ahead of their due date, and the staff at St. Luke’s Hospital of Kansas City is working to keep up.

"That they already have their little personalities and she's a little bit feistier and Isaac - he was the poor little guy squished underneath her,” said Amanda Tollifer, a new mom of twins.

Tollifer was amazed holding her newborn twins, Cara and Isaac. They were born eight weeks early. As Tollifer adjusted to life in the neonatal intensive care unit at St. Luke's, she was surprised to learn she's got a lot of company.

"Had no idea that having twins right now was such the in thing,” she said.

It certainly appears to be with 12 sets of twins in the NICU at the same time, which is a record here.

"And we always see multiples in here, but not 12 sacks at one time,” said Danielle Gathers, a nurse.

The hospital says staffing has been a challenge. All the twins were born between five and 14 weeks early.

As some will be here much longer than others, it can be stressful for families, but having a big support system helps.

"I like that they have each other to kind of bounce off of. We don't always have multiple sets of multiple. So these moms have each other," Gathers said.

The history-making babies will spend Thanksgiving at St. Luke's, but the goal is for all of the tiny patients to grow and get healthy enough to leave the NICU.

Tollifer hopes that means her babies will spend their first Christmas at home.

