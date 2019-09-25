Hospital patients to benefit from beer donation

Over 1 million dollars will be going to the UI Stead Family Children's Hospital, which all started with a sign asking for beer money on national TV. Thousands of families will benefit from this donation, one of those families in Bettendorf.

"I know what it's like to be there and it can be boring and scary, so it's nice that it could be comforting for the kids up there" said Parker Kress. Kress is a Senior at Pleasant Valley High School. Just a few years ago, though, he was a patient at the Children's Hospital.

"I was diagnosed with a rare bone cancer when I was 13 and I got chemo treatments there for a year. And I got 7 different surgeries including my amputation." Parker says that hospital quickly became a second home, "when you stay up there for a week at a time you have to get to know your nurses. They become your relatives up there. We were only home for a few days before we had to go back up there."

While it all started as a request for more beer, it quickly changed. Parker knows how much this means for the young patients there: "the kids there are fighting for their lives, so it's a serious cause but the kids are amazing. I got to know a lot of the kids up there and they're going through something no kid should ever go through." Last year, the hospital cared for nearly 84,000 kids from 45 states and 20 other countries.

While the money will go a long way, that's not all the hospital cares about. Suresh Gunasekaran, the CEO of the UI Stead Family Children's Hospital said, "it's a remarkable donation. It can do so much good for us. I think what's meant more than financial support- which has been pretty significant, is the community support. So many people believe in what we do. It's not only moving for the patients but the caregivers as well."

Ultimately, Carson will be the one to choose where the money will go in the hospital. He's still collecting donations until the end of September at his Venmo account "@Carson-King-25". Carson decided to keep enough money to buy one case of beer, and now Busch Light is giving him a year's worth of beer with his name and face on it!