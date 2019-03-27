Hospital shares the wrong test results, woman finds out decades later

She got the test to help save her life, but when the results came back positive, it changed her life forever. Now decades later, she's learned the results were wrong. Christa Dubill has one woman's warning for you before it's too late.

Maureen Boesen has always known cancer risk was high in her family. As a result of their family history, Maureen and her sisters took part in a research study at a university in the midwest.

They could receive their DNA test results when they turned 18. The sisters each got their results around age 21. One was negative for the deadly gene mutation. Two came back positive - including Maureen.

She was devastated.

And so Maureen decided to get a preventative double mastectomy at age 23. She married. Had three children. Never able to breastfeed. But the gene also affects the ovaries.

Before that surgery, insurance wanted a new DNA test done. Everyone knew it would come back positive. Except it didn't.

She got another test. It was negative.

Maureen obviously did not have the hysterectomy. The university where the original research was done is currently re-testing Maureen's DNA. She is expected to get the results of that fourth test any day.

The type of genetic testing Maureen had done is usually recommended when certain types of cancer runs in a family and a gene mutation is suspected.

