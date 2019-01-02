Hospitals required to post medical prices online

Hospitals nationwide including the Quad Cities must now be more transparent about their charges. It’s a new federal law that took effect Tuesday, requiring hospitals to post their charges for every procedure, drug, and medical supply.

Image Source: Ilmicrofono Oggiono / CC BY 2.0 / MGN

“I recently had an appointment with my doctor and my bill came back as $600 and I was not expecting that at all,” said Taylor Leatherman, Davenport resident.

Leatherman recently went to the hospital on what she thought would be a simple checkup.

“If I knew what the price would have been, I would have chosen an alternate way,” said Leatherman.

Thanks to a new federal law, Leatherman will now be one of many patients that will know the cost of medical procedure ahead of time. The regulation requires hospitals to disclose prices to give consumers transparency.

“I think it would be nice to know a head of time because that would give time to save up to pay for it or choose maybe a cheaper way, if there is one,” said Leatherman.

“The problem is, normally, if you are going to the hospital and you are looking for a procedure. You really don't have time to shop around,” said Jeff Farwell, Bettendorf resident.

Henry Marquard works with Genesis Health System as a Government and Community Relations. He says it's a great idea to show people how much something is going to cost, but health care is complex.

“We have tried to include as much in there in those costs as possible,” said Marquard.

Marquard says prior to the law passing, Genesis had pricing listed on the State Hospital Association website, but now patients can find pricing on Genesis's website.

“This is the average charge from the hospital, this doesn't mean that’s what you are going to be paying,” said Marquard. “We charge your insurance and your insurance pays us. If you are a patient you’re going to pay whatever your deductible or copay or whatever that's going to be,”

Regardless though, some say they don't know if the new law would make a difference.

“I’m not so sure it would matter that much in the long run,” said Farwell. “It sounds like a good idea for people to take a look at what they might be getting into with a certain procedure,”

To see a list of Genesis pricing or compare Genesis to other hospitals visit both URL links. https://www.genesishealth.com/patients-visitors/pricing/

http://www.iowahospitalcharges.com/

TV6 also reached out to UnityPoint Health on the matter. Here's what they had to say:

"UnityPoint Health supports the intent of new price transparency requirements from Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and agrees that patients deserve more information about the cost of healthcare and their out-of-pocket expenses. Along with healthcare organizations nationwide, we have updated our website and posted our list of standard charges online. However, it’s important consumers know that charges reflect what healthcare providers charge insurance companies before discounts are applied, and it does not necessarily indicate the amount billed to patients or their out-of-pocket expenses.

UnityPoint Health believes in making the cost of care easier to understand and has already taken important steps to help. Our financial coordinators work one-to-one with patients to provide individualized cost estimates based on the type of care they may receive and their insurance plan. Patients get an accurate representation of what they may be required to pay for specific procedures or a hospital stay.

Patients seeking more information about the cost of care should reference charges as one source of information, but also use additional services that may be available to help them better understand their financial responsibility. UnityPoint Health encourages its patients to call toll-free for a cost estimate at 1-833-23-PRICE (1-888-237-7423),"