Hotel Blackhawk, The Current Iowa provide meals for workers

Hotel Blackhawk and The Current Iowa are serving up free dinners to their current employees and those who are furloughed.

On top of helping out their own, they are also working with people in the community to feed those fighting the virus.

"It's about making sure we can take care of the people that have maybe lost their job due to the business decline or that are just out of work, but we want to make sure we can still take care of them because when we come back and we're going to be bigger and stronger than before," said Nick Cox, sales and marketing director. "We want to make sure that we've done what we could to take care of the people that have taken care of us for all these years.

They say they are typically feeding 70 to 100 workers right now, and are hoping as word gets out, they'll start to help all of their employees.